Mughals Out, Mahakumbh In: What Has Changed In New NCERT Class 7 Books

The new social science textbook for Class 7 students following NCERT's curriculum has no references to the Mughal rule and the Delhi Sultanate. Earlier, NCERT -- the National Council of Educational Research and Training -- had trimmed sections on the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate. This time, they have disappeared entirely.

The new textbooks have been prepared in line with the new National Education Policy and National Curriculum Framework for School Education, 2023.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

5 Themes, 12 Chapters

The twelve chapters in the textbook are categorised under five themes. Under the first theme, 'India and the World: Land and the People' are three chapters -- Geographical Diversity of India, Understanding the Weather and Climates of India. The next theme is 'Tapestry of the Past'; the chapters are New Beginnings: Cities and States, The Rise of Empires, The Age of Reorganisation and The Gupta Era: An Age of Tireless Creativity. The third theme is 'Our Cultural Heritage and Knowledge Traditions', with one chapter: How the Land Becomes Sacred.

The fourth theme is 'Governance and Democracy' and the chapters are From the Rulers to the Ruled: Types of Governments and The Constitution of India - An Introduction. The fifth and final theme is 'Economic Life Around Us'; this has two chapters -- From Barter to Money and Understanding Markets.

Photo Credit: Courtesy: NCERT

What's In

Starting with the Harappan era and Janapadas and Mahajanapadas, the textbook moves to The Rise of Empires, where it talks about the ancient Magadha kingdom. It then refers to the arrival of the Greeks led by Alexander the Great. The textbook then details the creation of the Maurya Empire and chronicles the rise of Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka, and life during the Mauryan era. The next chapter, The Age of Reorganisation, talks about Shungas, Satavahanas, Chedis, Cholas, Cheras, Pandyas and Kushanas. There is a chapter on the Gupta era that showcases governance, administration and trade during that period.

The next chapter is How The Land Becomes Sacred and mentions key sites associated with all the religions followed in India. This chapter has a section on the Kumbh Mela and details its mythological origin. It also mentions that the Kumbh Mela this year drew a crowd of 660 million. The next chapter focuses on the government and its three arms -- Executive, Legislature and Judiciary. It also draws a comparison between different forms of rule -- democracy, monarchy, theocracy, dictatorships and oligarchy.