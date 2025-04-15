Advertisement

NCERT's Hindi Titles For English Books Spark Debate On Linguistic Diversity

Under this new naming, Class 1 and 2 English textbooks have been titled 'Mridang', while Class 3's book is now called 'Santoor'.

The decision has drawn criticism, particularly from non-Hindi-speaking states.
A recent move by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) to assign Hindi names to English-medium textbooks has triggered a language-related controversy across the country. While the council has not issued a any statement, the change is believed to be part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Under this new naming, Class 1 and 2 English textbooks have been titled 'Mridang', while Class 3 English book is now called 'Santoor'. The Class 6 English book Honeysuckle has been renamed Poorvi.

The decision has drawn criticism, particularly from non-Hindi-speaking states. Kerala's Minister for General Education and Employment, V Sivankutty, voiced opposition, describing the renaming as a disregard for India's linguistic plurality.

"It is absolutely wrong to change the English titles that have been used for decades to respect linguistic diversity and instil a sensitive approach in the minds of children and to shift the focus to Hindi titles like Mridang and Santoor," he said. He further emphasised that the titles of textbooks influence children's thinking and imagination.

Mr Sivankutty also accused the central government of attempting to erode linguistic diversity and violating the federal spirit of the Constitution. He urged NCERT to withdraw the decision and called for collective resistance from other states.

Similar sentiments have been echoed in Tamil Nadu, where concerns over "Hindi imposition" have been voiced multiple times in the context of the NEP. Chief Minister MK Stalin has previously accused the central government of denying funds to schools that refuse to implement the three-language formula prescribed by the policy. 

While NCERT has yet to respond to the backlash, the development has rekindled the long-standing debate over language, identity, and education in a multilingual country like India.

(With Inputs From ANI, PTI)

