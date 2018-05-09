PSEB To Declare Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates

PSEB Class 10 Result: Know How To Check
Punjab Class 10th Result 2018: Live Updates
May 9, 8.52 am: Meanwhile ICSE and ISC students in the State can expect their results next week. As of now CBSE has not come up with a final result date for class 10 and 12.
May 9, 8.33 am: Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.
May 9. 8.15 am: PSEB 10th result 2018 will be available at indiaresults.com
May 9, 8.06 am: The pass percentage of girl students is 69.13 per cent; it is 52.31 per cent for boys. 'Nearly every second boy who appeared for the class 10 examination, conducted by PSEB, flunked the exam,' reported the PTI.
May 9, 8.01 am: PSEB declared 12th result for vocational courses, yesterday.
CommentsMay 9, 7.57 am: The merit list was announced yesterday. Press Trust of India reports that Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with 98 per cent marks, while the second position was bagged by Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala with 97.85 per cent marks.
May 9, 7.50 am: PSEB matric result expected today.