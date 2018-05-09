PSEB To Declare Class 10 Result Today: Live Updates PSEB will announce Punjab class 10 result today. Merit list was declared yesterday and the overall pass percentage is 59.47.

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) will announce the class 10 or matric results today. The merit list was announced yesterday and 59.47 per cent of the students who appeared for the exam have passed. Since April 15, speculation regarding Punjab class 10 result has been circulating. In a press conference, Board Chairman, Dr. Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal had confirmed that the result will be available on May 9. Since the Board has not given an exact time for the result, students can expect it anytime today.Meanwhile ICSE and ISC students in the State can expect their results next week. As of now CBSE has not come up with a final result date for class 10 and 12.Students should download the result mark sheet immediately and take its printout. Official documents supporting the result will be issued by the Board after the result declaration.PSEB 10th result 2018 will be available at indiaresults.comThe pass percentage of girl students is 69.13 per cent; it is 52.31 per cent for boys. 'Nearly every second boy who appeared for the class 10 examination, conducted by PSEB, flunked the exam,' reported the PTI.PSEB declared 12th result for vocational courses , yesterday.The merit list was announced yesterday.Press Trust of India reports that Gurpreet Singh of Harkrishan Sahib Public Senior secondary School, Ludhiana, topped the exam with 98 per cent marks, while the second position was bagged by Jasmeen Kaur of Shishu Model High School in Kapurthala with 97.85 per cent marks.PSEB matric result expected today.