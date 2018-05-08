Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018: Toppers Name To Be Announced Today, Score Card Tomorrow

The board has not announced the time for announcement of the merit list today, and hence it can be expected anytime today. Today, the board will be announcing the list of board toppers. The Punjab Board result and score card will be available tomorrow on the PSEB website and India Results website which also hosted Punjab Board class 12 result.
Last year, the Punjab board exam result for class 10 students was released on May 22, 2017. Almost 3.3 lakh student had appeared for the board exam in 2017 out of which 1.9 lakh students qualified. The overall pass percentage last year was 57.50. Students who pass in the board exam will be promoted to plus two or intermediate.
After the result declaration, the board will release the schedule for supplementary exam.
