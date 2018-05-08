Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018: Toppers Name To Be Announced Today, Score Card Tomorrow Punjab Board class 10 result 2018 will be announced at pseb.ac.in. Today the list of toppers will be announced by the board.

Share EMAIL PRINT Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018: Toppers Name To Be Announced Today New Delhi: After much speculation and guessing, Punjab Board yesterday announced that the result for class 10 board exam in the state will be announced today. The Punjab School Examination Board Chairman, Dr. Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal, yesterday, held a press conference and informed that the board will be announcing the merit list for the matric examination on May 8 and release the result on the website on May 9. The news for Punjab Board matric result has been circulating in media since April 17.



The board has not announced the time for announcement of the merit list today, and hence it can be expected anytime today. Today, the board will be announcing the list of board toppers. The Punjab Board result and score card will be available tomorrow on the PSEB website and India Results website which also hosted Punjab Board class 12 result.



Last year, the Punjab board exam result for class 10 students was released on May 22, 2017. Almost 3.3 lakh student had appeared for the board exam in 2017 out of which 1.9 lakh students qualified. The overall pass percentage last year was 57.50. Students who pass in the board exam will be promoted to plus two or intermediate.



After the result declaration, the board will release the schedule for supplementary exam.



