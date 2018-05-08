Punjab Board Class 10 Merit List Announced; 59.47 Students Pass

Punjab Board class 10 merit list announced. 59.47% students pass in PSEB matric exam.

Updated: May 08, 2018
New Delhi:  Punjab School Examination Board (PSEB) has announced the merit list for class 10 board examination 2018. The merit list was announced by the board chairman today. The complete result for all the students who appeared in the examination will be made available tomorrow on the official website. There had been much speculations about PSEB matric result and students can now relax. 

The list of toppers for Punjab Board exam is available on the PSEB website (www.pseb.ac.in). The pass percentage this year is 59.47%. A total of 3,68,295 students had appeared for the exam out of which 2,19,034 cleared it. This year 1,04,828 girls have cleared the exam while the number of boys who passed the exam is 1,04,126.

The result will be released tomorrow on the official website. Here's how students can check their result:

Step one: Go to the official website: www.pseb.ac.in.

Step two: Click on the results tab. 

Step three: You will be redirected to results portal.

Step four: Enter your examination roll number. 

Step five: View and download your marks. 

