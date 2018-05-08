Punjab Board Class 10 Merit List Announced; 59.47 Students Pass

The list of toppers for Punjab Board exam is available on the PSEB website (www.pseb.ac.in). The pass percentage this year is 59.47%. A total of 3,68,295 students had appeared for the exam out of which 2,19,034 cleared it. This year 1,04,828 girls have cleared the exam while the number of boys who passed the exam is 1,04,126.
The result will be released tomorrow on the official website. Here's how students can check their result:
Step one: Go to the official website: www.pseb.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: You will be redirected to results portal.
Step four: Enter your examination roll number.
Step five: View and download your marks.
