Punjab Board Class 12 Vocational Result 2018 Declared At Pseb.ac.in Punjab Board has released the board exam result for class 12 Vocational stream students.

Share EMAIL PRINT Punjab Board Class 12 Vocational Result 2018 Declared At Pseb.ac.in New Delhi: While the wait for Punjab Board Class 10 result is not over yet, the board has released the result for Vocational stream class 12 students. The result is available on the official website and India Results website which hosted Punjab Board results last year as well. Students would be able to check their result by using either their examination roll number or their name as registered with the board.



How to check Punjab Board Class 12 Vocational Result 2018?



Step one: Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in.



Step two: Click on the results tab.



Step three: Click on the link for 10+2 Vocational Result.



Step four: Enter your examination roll number/ name.



Step five: Submit and view your result.



Take a print out of your result. The online score card can be used provisionally however, students should collect their original marks sheet as and when issued.



The board is also expected to release the merit list for Punjab Board matric result today. The complete result will be issued on the website tomorrow.



Click here for more



While the wait for Punjab Board Class 10 result is not over yet, the board has released the result for Vocational stream class 12 students. The result is available on the official website and India Results website which hosted Punjab Board results last year as well. Students would be able to check their result by using either their examination roll number or their name as registered with the board.Step one: Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in.Step two: Click on the results tab.Step three: Click on the link for 10+2 Vocational Result.Step four: Enter your examination roll number/ name.Step five: Submit and view your result.Take a print out of your result. The online score card can be used provisionally however, students should collect their original marks sheet as and when issued. The board is also expected to release the merit list for Punjab Board matric result today. The complete result will be issued on the website tomorrow.Click here for more Education News NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter