Punjab Board Class 12 Vocational Result 2018 Declared At Pseb.ac.in

How to check Punjab Board Class 12 Vocational Result 2018?
Step one: Go to official website: www.pseb.ac.in.
Step two: Click on the results tab.
Step three: Click on the link for 10+2 Vocational Result.
Step four: Enter your examination roll number/ name.
Step five: Submit and view your result.
Take a print out of your result. The online score card can be used provisionally however, students should collect their original marks sheet as and when issued.
CommentsThe board is also expected to release the merit list for Punjab Board matric result today. The complete result will be issued on the website tomorrow.
