PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 To Be Declared On Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB Class 10th Result 2018 soon on its official website, pseb.ac.in.

Education | | Updated: May 03, 2018 22:24 IST
PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: According to reports in various news portals, the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to declare the PSEB Class 10th Result 2018 soon on its official website, pseb.ac.in. However, NDTV could not confirm the date and time of the results with the board officials. Several calls made to the Punjab Board did not elicit any responses. PSEB held class 10 annual examinations in month of March this year. More than 4.5 lakh students have appeared for PSEB class 10 exams this year.

Apart from PSEB official website, the results will also be released on Indiaresults.com, the official results partner portal of the board.

PSEB Class 10 2017 exam results were declared on May 23 last year. However, the Punjab Board officially announced the merit list and the topper's name a day before. The individual marks were announced a day after this. 

Last year, a total of 3.30 lakh students had appeared in the examination, of which 1.90 lakh students passed the exam, while 45,734 students failed and 94,271 students got reappear. Around 57 per cent students of class 10 passed the board exam last year.

After the PSEB class 10 results were declared last year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed dismay over the "poor" results in which over 40 per cent of the students failed. Taking a serious note of the poor performance of students, Mr. Singh then issued strict instructions to Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state. 

The chief minister, on last year, also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools, an official spokesperson said here.

The Punjab Board has declared class 12 results on April 23, this year. Girls outshone boys in the class 12 PSEB exam 2018, the result of which was declared last month, with overall pass percentage being recorded at 65.97 per cent, marginally up from 62.36 per cent last year. 

A total of 3,00,417 students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year
 

PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: How to check


The candidates may follow these steps to check their results:

Step One: Go to the official website of Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, www.pseb.ac.in

Step Two: One homepage of the PSEB website, click on the PSEB Class 10 Results link

Step Three: You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com

Step Four: Enter exam roll number and any other requisite details

Step Five: Submit the details

Step Six: Check your results

