PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 To Be Declared On Pseb.ac.in; Know How To Check

Apart from PSEB official website, the results will also be released on Indiaresults.com, the official results partner portal of the board.
PSEB Class 10 2017 exam results were declared on May 23 last year. However, the Punjab Board officially announced the merit list and the topper's name a day before. The individual marks were announced a day after this.
Last year, a total of 3.30 lakh students had appeared in the examination, of which 1.90 lakh students passed the exam, while 45,734 students failed and 94,271 students got reappear. Around 57 per cent students of class 10 passed the board exam last year.
After the PSEB class 10 results were declared last year, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh expressed dismay over the "poor" results in which over 40 per cent of the students failed. Taking a serious note of the poor performance of students, Mr. Singh then issued strict instructions to Education Minister Aruna Chaudhary to prepare a blueprint for raising the standards of learning in the state.
The chief minister, on last year, also directed the finance department to make all necessary funds available to the education department for undertaking urgent measures to improve the quality of education and infrastructure in government schools, an official spokesperson said here.
The Punjab Board has declared class 12 results on April 23, this year. Girls outshone boys in the class 12 PSEB exam 2018, the result of which was declared last month, with overall pass percentage being recorded at 65.97 per cent, marginally up from 62.36 per cent last year.
A total of 3,00,417 students had appeared in the class 12 exams this year.
PSEB Class 10 Result 2018: How to check
The candidates may follow these steps to check their results:
Step One: Go to the official website of Punjab School Education Board or PSEB, www.pseb.ac.in
Step Two: One homepage of the PSEB website, click on the PSEB Class 10 Results link
Step Three: You will be directed to a third party website, hosted by Indiaresults.com
Step Four: Enter exam roll number and any other requisite details
Step Five: Submit the details
Step Six: Check your results
