Punjab Board Class 10 Result Expected Soon: Know Where To Check

Punjab School Education Board is expected to announce the class 10 board exam result today.

Education | | Updated: May 01, 2018 12:14 IST
New Delhi:  Though there is still no confirmation form the board, it is widely speculated that the Punjab School Education Board will announce the class 10 board exam result today. The board had earlier provided no confirmation for the result date for class 12 board result as well. The board exam result for class 12 students in Punjab was announced on April 23, 2018

While the confirmation is awaited, students are still advised to be prepared with their exam credentials in order to check the result when it is announced. The result for Punjab Board class 10 exam will be hosted on India Results. Students would need their exam roll number to check their result. The website also provides the facility to register for the results to be sent on mobile phone in advance. 

PSEB Class 10 Result: Where To Check?

Students will be able to check their result on the India Result website. The link to access the website is also available on the PSEB website. Just click on the result tab on the PSEB website homepage and you will be redirected to the India Result page for Punjab Board results. 

Last year, the Punjab Board result for class 10 had been released On May 23, 2017

With the declaration of the result, the board will also announce the list of the toppers in the state. Students are advised to keep checking this space for more latest updates about Punjab Board results.

