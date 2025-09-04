Preparing For JEE? Check Out Top Engineering Colleges You Should Aim For In 2025

Advertisement

Top Engineering Colleges: Cracked or preparing for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)? Check out the list of top Engineering colleges for 2025 released by NIRF, Ministry of Education.

NIRF Rankings 2025: IIT Hyderabad takes down IIT Guwahati for its seventh position.

Top Engineering Colleges 2025: Engineering, one of the most widely chosen disciplines, requires students to study at colleges or universities that invest heavily in student growth, provide qualified faculty, and have professors with Ph.D. degrees - reflecting their expertise and experience. These institutions also produce a high number of Ph.D. graduates every year.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched by the Ministry of Education, reveals the top-performing colleges and their rankings across several fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Law, and more, based on these factors and others.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 were released today, and IIT Madras has secured the top position in both Engineering and Overall categories with a score of 88.72 (Engineering).

Here is the list of Top 20 Engineering Colleges In 2025 According To NIRF:

RankNameScoreState
1Indian Institute of Technology Madras88.72Tamil Nadu
2Indian Institute of Technology Delhi85.74Delhi
3Indian Institute of Technology Bombay83.65Maharashtra
4Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur81.82Uttar Pradesh
5Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur78.69West Bengal
6Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee75.44Uttarakhand
7Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad72.31Telangana
8Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati72.24Assam
9National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli68.14Tamil Nadu
10Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi67.24Uttar Pradesh
11Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani67.02Rajasthan
12Indian Institute of Technology Indore66.65Madhya Pradesh
13National Institute of Technology Rourkela66.62Odisha
14S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology65.83Tamil Nadu
15Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)65.37Jharkhand
16Vellore Institute of Technology65.25Tamil Nadu
17National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal64.59Karnataka
18Jadavpur University64.54West Bengal
19Indian Institute of Technology Patna64.52Bihar
20Anna University63.51Tamil Nadu

The NIRF Rankings for Engineering this year show almost a zero change as compared to last year. IIT Hyderabad has taken down IIT Guwahati for its seventh position.
 

