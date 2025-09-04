Preparing For JEE? Check Out Top Engineering Colleges You Should Aim For In 2025

Top Engineering Colleges 2025: Engineering, one of the most widely chosen disciplines, requires students to study at colleges or universities that invest heavily in student growth, provide qualified faculty, and have professors with Ph.D. degrees - reflecting their expertise and experience. These institutions also produce a high number of Ph.D. graduates every year.
The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched by the Ministry of Education, reveals the top-performing colleges and their rankings across several fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Law, and more, based on these factors and others.
The NIRF Rankings 2025 were released today, and IIT Madras has secured the top position in both Engineering and Overall categories with a score of 88.72 (Engineering).
Here is the list of Top 20 Engineering Colleges In 2025 According To NIRF:
|Rank
|Name
|Score
|State
|1
|Indian Institute of Technology Madras
|88.72
|Tamil Nadu
|2
|Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
|85.74
|Delhi
|3
|Indian Institute of Technology Bombay
|83.65
|Maharashtra
|4
|Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur
|81.82
|Uttar Pradesh
|5
|Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
|78.69
|West Bengal
|6
|Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
|75.44
|Uttarakhand
|7
|Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad
|72.31
|Telangana
|8
|Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati
|72.24
|Assam
|9
|National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
|68.14
|Tamil Nadu
|10
|Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi
|67.24
|Uttar Pradesh
|11
|Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani
|67.02
|Rajasthan
|12
|Indian Institute of Technology Indore
|66.65
|Madhya Pradesh
|13
|National Institute of Technology Rourkela
|66.62
|Odisha
|14
|S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology
|65.83
|Tamil Nadu
|15
|Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines)
|65.37
|Jharkhand
|16
|Vellore Institute of Technology
|65.25
|Tamil Nadu
|17
|National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal
|64.59
|Karnataka
|18
|Jadavpur University
|64.54
|West Bengal
|19
|Indian Institute of Technology Patna
|64.52
|Bihar
|20
|Anna University
|63.51
|Tamil Nadu
The NIRF Rankings for Engineering this year show almost a zero change as compared to last year. IIT Hyderabad has taken down IIT Guwahati for its seventh position.