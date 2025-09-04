Preparing For JEE? Check Out Top Engineering Colleges You Should Aim For In 2025

Top Engineering Colleges 2025: Engineering, one of the most widely chosen disciplines, requires students to study at colleges or universities that invest heavily in student growth, provide qualified faculty, and have professors with Ph.D. degrees - reflecting their expertise and experience. These institutions also produce a high number of Ph.D. graduates every year.

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), launched by the Ministry of Education, reveals the top-performing colleges and their rankings across several fields such as Engineering, Medicine, Law, and more, based on these factors and others.

The NIRF Rankings 2025 were released today, and IIT Madras has secured the top position in both Engineering and Overall categories with a score of 88.72 (Engineering).

Here is the list of Top 20 Engineering Colleges In 2025 According To NIRF:

Rank Name Score State 1 Indian Institute of Technology Madras 88.72 Tamil Nadu 2 Indian Institute of Technology Delhi 85.74 Delhi 3 Indian Institute of Technology Bombay 83.65 Maharashtra 4 Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur 81.82 Uttar Pradesh 5 Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur 78.69 West Bengal 6 Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee 75.44 Uttarakhand 7 Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad 72.31 Telangana 8 Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati 72.24 Assam 9 National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli 68.14 Tamil Nadu 10 Indian Institute of Technology (Banaras Hindu University) Varanasi 67.24 Uttar Pradesh 11 Birla Institute of Technology & Science -Pilani 67.02 Rajasthan 12 Indian Institute of Technology Indore 66.65 Madhya Pradesh 13 National Institute of Technology Rourkela 66.62 Odisha 14 S.R.M. Institute of Science and Technology 65.83 Tamil Nadu 15 Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) 65.37 Jharkhand 16 Vellore Institute of Technology 65.25 Tamil Nadu 17 National Institute of Technology Karnataka, Surathkal 64.59 Karnataka 18 Jadavpur University 64.54 West Bengal 19 Indian Institute of Technology Patna 64.52 Bihar 20 Anna University 63.51 Tamil Nadu

The NIRF Rankings for Engineering this year show almost a zero change as compared to last year. IIT Hyderabad has taken down IIT Guwahati for its seventh position.

