PNB Local Bank Officer Recruitment 2026: Registration Ends Today For 545 Posts

Punjab National Bank (PNB) will close PNB LBO Recruitment 2026 application process today, August 16. The recruitment drive aims to fill 545 Local Bank Officer posts in Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I). The application process is being conducted online through the IBPS portal. Candidates who are yet to apply should complete their registration and fee payment before the deadline. The PNB LBO Notification 2026 was issued on July 20. The recruitment covers vacancies across several states and Union Territories.

How to Apply For PNB LBO Recruitment 2026?

Visit the official website at pnb.bank.in.

Click on the recruitments section on the homepage.

Open the link for PNB LBO recruitment.

Click on new registration or login if already registered.

Enter the required details to generate registration number and password.

Login with the generated credentials.

Fill in the application form.

Upload required documents and pay the application fee.

Submit the form and save it for future.

Direct Link to Apply Here

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have a bachelor's degree in any discipline from a recognised university. The age limit is 20 to 30 years as on July 1, 2026. Age relaxation will be available to eligible reserved-category candidates as per the rules.

Candidates must also have at least one year of post-qualification experience in the clerical or officer cadre of a Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank.

Local language proficiency is an important requirement. Candidates must be able to read, write and speak the specified language of the state selected in the application.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Selection Process

The selection process includes an online written examination, screening, Local Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and personal interview.

The online exam will have 150 questions for 150 marks and a duration of 180 minutes. Questions will cover reasoning and computer aptitude, English, quantitative aptitude, data analysis and interpretation, and general, banking and economy awareness. Incorrect answers will attract negative marking.