Punjab National Bank Invites Applications For 545 Posts, Check Key Details Here

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Punjab National Bank (PNB) is currently accepting applications for 545 Local Bank Officer (LBO) posts under the Junior Management Grade Scale-I (JMGS-I). Candidates looking for a government job in the banking sector can apply online through the official website.

According to the notification, selected candidates will receive a basic salary ranging from Rs 48,480 to Rs 85,920, along with Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), City Compensatory Allowance (CCA), medical insurance, and other admissible benefits.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Candidates must hold a graduate degree from a recognised university, institution, or autonomous body. They must possess a valid graduation marksheet at the time of registration.

Local Language Proficiency

Applicants must be able to read, write, and speak the local language of the state for which they are applying. A Local Language Proficiency Test (LLPT) has been included in the selection process for eligible candidates.

Work Experience

Candidates should have at least one year of experience in the clerical or officer cadre of any Scheduled Commercial Bank or Regional Rural Bank (RRB).

Age Limit

Applicants must be between 20 and 30 years of age as of July 1, 2026. Age relaxation in the upper age limit will be provided to SC, ST, OBC, PwBD, and Ex-servicemen candidates as per government norms.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: State-Wise Vacancy Details

PNB LBO Selection Process

The recruitment process consists of the following stages:

Online Written Examination: The test will include 150 questions from Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, and General/Economy/Banking Awareness. The examination will have sectional timing and one-fourth negative marking for each incorrect answer.

Document Verification: Candidates shortlisted based on the written examination will be called for document verification.

Local Language Proficiency Test: Candidates who have not studied the local language of the applied state in Class 10 or Class 12 will have to appear for the Local Language Proficiency Test. This test will be qualifying in nature.

Personal Interview: Shortlisted candidates will be called for a 50-mark interview.

Final Selection: The final merit list will be prepared based on candidates' performance in the written examination and interview. The merit list will be released state-wise and category-wise.

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

Application Start Date July 20, 2026

Last Date to Apply August 9, 2026

PNB LBO Recruitment 2026: Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the SC, ST, and PwBD categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 59. The application fee for all other categories is Rs 1,180.

Candidates can apply for only one state, and only one application will be accepted. The applicable application fee must be paid online while submitting the form.