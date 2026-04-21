Planning To Study Abroad After Class 12? Here's The Minimum Percentage Required

Studying in foreign countries for better education and a strong career path has always been a dream of students after Class 12. But one question always comes to mind: what percentage is required to get admission to foreign colleges? However, the percentage requirement varies from country to country and university to university.

Generally, students need to score 60 to 70 percent in Class 12 to be eligible for foreign universities. Many top-tier universities require 80 to 90 percent. Countries like the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia consider academic performance along with other factors.

English Language Tests:

Apart from marks, students may also need to clear English language tests such as IELTS or TOEFL. Some universities may ask for entrance exams, personal statements, or letters of recommendation. This means that even if a student's percentage is slightly lower, they still have a chance if other parts of their application are strong.

Skills and Financial Planning:

Students are advised not to focus only on marks but also on building skills, participating in extracurricular activities, and preparing early for required tests.

Financial planning is also important, as studying abroad can be expensive. Scholarships and financial aid are available, but they often depend on both academic performance and overall profile.

With proper preparation, determination, and the right guidance, students can achieve their dream of studying abroad even if their marks are not perfect.