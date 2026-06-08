Woman, 28, Found Dead At Home In Hyderabad, Allegedly Stabbed By Husband

A 28-year-old housewife was allegedly murdered by her husband following a domestic dispute in Hyderabad's Kishan Bagh on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Nishath Begum alias Nishat Fatima, was married to Suleiman in 2016. According to police, the couple had been facing family issues for several years and often argued over domestic matters. Family elders had intervened on several occasions and counselled them in an attempt to help them resolve their differences and live peacefully.

Police said Nishath had also filed a case against her husband a few years ago. However, the dispute was later settled and the couple continued to live together.

The incident came to light when Nishath's mother and sister repeatedly tried to contact her over the phone on Sunday but received no response. Growing suspicious, her sister went to the house to check on her and was shocked to find Nishath lying dead on the floor.

Preliminary investigation suggests that an argument broke out between the couple before the crime. Police suspect Suleiman attacked his wife with a knife during the quarrel and slit her throat before fleeing the scene.

ACP Falaknuma M.A. Jaweed said, "The couple had a history of family disputes. We suspect that following a quarrel, the husband attacked his wife with a knife in a fit of rage. A murder case has been registered and special teams have been formed to trace and apprehend the accused."

Police collected evidence from the scene and questioned relatives and neighbours to find out clues about the absconding husband. Efforts are underway to arrest the husband at the earliest said the police.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of Osmania General Hospital for postmortem examination.

Police have registered a case of murder and are continuing their investigation. Further details are expected to emerge after the arrest and interrogation of the accused.