Planning To Study In Malaysia? Check This Scholarship

Malaysia is known for its vibrant cities, stunning beaches, and large rainforests with diverse wildlife. In addition to its natural beauty, the country is home to several educational institutions ranked among the best in the world. Students looking to pursue their studies in Malaysia can take advantage of the Malaysia International Scholarship (MIS) offered by the government.

Eligibility Criteria

Applicants must be citizens of one of the countries eligible for the MIS 2024 scholarship

They should intend to pursue full-time postgraduate studies (Master's or PhD) in Malaysia

Those already enrolled in full-time postgraduate studies at Malaysian public universities or selected private institutions must have at least two (2) semesters remaining before the completion of their program

Financial Benefits

The Malaysian government will cover the tuition fees for the entire duration of the scholarship, paid directly to the university upon receiving an invoice.

Additionally, students will receive a monthly living allowance of RM 1,500 (approximately Rs 30,000), disbursed at the beginning of each semester

Eligible Universities under the MIS Scholarship

This scholarship is available at 20 public universities and 4 selected private universities in Malaysia:

Public Universities:

Universiti Teknologi Malaysia

Universiti Sains Malaysia

Universiti Putra Malaysia

Universiti Malaya

Universiti Teknologi Mara

Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia

Universiti Utara Malaysia

Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia

Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia

Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka

Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia

Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris

Universiti Malaysia Terengganu

Universiti Malaysia Sabah

Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah

Universiti Malaysia Sarawak

Universiti Malaysia Perlis

Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin

Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia

Universiti Malaysia Kelantan

Private Universities:

Universiti Teknologi Petronas

Universiti Tenaga Nasional

Multimedia University

INCEIF University

Indian students aspiring to apply for the scholarship can visit the official website for more information. However, the application window for the current session has closed. Students can apply when the next application window opens.