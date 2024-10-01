Planning To Study In Malaysia? Check This Scholarship

Students aspiring to apply for scholarship can visit official website for more information.
Malaysia is known for its vibrant cities, stunning beaches, and large rainforests with diverse wildlife. In addition to its natural beauty, the country is home to several educational institutions ranked among the best in the world. Students looking to pursue their studies in Malaysia can take advantage of the Malaysia International Scholarship (MIS) offered by the government.
Eligibility Criteria
- Applicants must be citizens of one of the countries eligible for the MIS 2024 scholarship
- They should intend to pursue full-time postgraduate studies (Master's or PhD) in Malaysia
- Those already enrolled in full-time postgraduate studies at Malaysian public universities or selected private institutions must have at least two (2) semesters remaining before the completion of their program
Financial Benefits
- The Malaysian government will cover the tuition fees for the entire duration of the scholarship, paid directly to the university upon receiving an invoice.
- Additionally, students will receive a monthly living allowance of RM 1,500 (approximately Rs 30,000), disbursed at the beginning of each semester
Eligible Universities under the MIS Scholarship
This scholarship is available at 20 public universities and 4 selected private universities in Malaysia:
Public Universities:
- Universiti Teknologi Malaysia
- Universiti Sains Malaysia
- Universiti Putra Malaysia
- Universiti Malaya
- Universiti Teknologi Mara
- Universiti Islam Antarabangsa Malaysia
- Universiti Utara Malaysia
- Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia
- Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia
- Universiti Teknikal Malaysia Melaka
- Universiti Sains Islam Malaysia
- Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris
- Universiti Malaysia Terengganu
- Universiti Malaysia Sabah
- Universiti Malaysia Pahang Al-Sultan Abdullah
- Universiti Malaysia Sarawak
- Universiti Malaysia Perlis
- Universiti Sultan Zainal Abidin
- Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia
- Universiti Malaysia Kelantan
Private Universities:
- Universiti Teknologi Petronas
- Universiti Tenaga Nasional
- Multimedia University
- INCEIF University
Indian students aspiring to apply for the scholarship can visit the official website for more information. However, the application window for the current session has closed. Students can apply when the next application window opens.