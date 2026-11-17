The University of Edinburgh is offering the India Merit Scholarship for academically outstanding students from India who are applying for a postgraduate taught (PGT) master's programme. Under the scholarship, selected students will receive £5,000 towards their tuition fees for the 2027-28 academic year. The award is available only for the first year of study and applies to students studying on campus.

Who Can Apply?

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must:

Have accepted an unconditional offer for a full-time, on-campus PGT master's programme at the University of Edinburgh.

Be living in India at the time of application.

Have international fee status.

Be fully or partially funding their own studies.

Hold an undergraduate degree awarded in India and meet the university's academic requirements.

Students with degrees in medicine, dentistry, or veterinary medicine from Indian institutions are automatically eligible and do not need to meet the minimum grade requirements applicable to other applicants.

How Is the Scholarship Awarded?

There is no separate application process for the scholarship. Eligible students who have accepted an unconditional offer for a master's programme will automatically be considered. If selected, the scholarship amount will be applied directly to their tuition fee account.

What Should Students Do After Receiving the Scholarship?

Students who are awarded the scholarship must:

Accept their admission offer through the university's Applicant Hub.

Submit any documents or information requested by the university.

Pay the programme deposit mentioned in their offer letter within the specified deadline, if applicable.

Failure to accept the offer or pay the required deposit on time may result in the scholarship and programme offer being withdrawn.

After students complete their enrolment at the university, the £5,000 scholarship amount will be deducted from their tuition fee balance.