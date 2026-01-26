Advertisement

Padma Awards 2026: Former UGC Chief, IIT Madras Director Among Education Awardees, See Full List

Padma Education Awardees 2026: The Padma Awards 2026 honour 131 individuals this year, with several well-known names from the education sector, including senior academic leaders and administrators.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Padma Awards 2026: Former UGC Chief, IIT Madras Director Among Education Awardees, See Full List
IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti and UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar (Left to Right)

Padma Awards Education Sector Awardees 2026: The Padma Awards are among India's most respected civilian honours, given in three categories-Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. Announced every year on Republic Day, the 2026 list features 131 awardees across these categories. From former UGC chief Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar to IIT Madras director V. Kamakoti, the awards recognise individuals whose work has significantly advanced higher education, research, and innovation across India.

Five Padma Vibhushan awards have been conferred, with 90-year-old veteran journalist and writer Shri P. Narayanan from Idukki, Kerala among the recipients, honoured in the field of Literature and Education. These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, usually in March or April each year.

What Each Padma Award Means

  • The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and outstanding service.
  • The Padma Bhushan recognises distinguished service of a high order.
  • The Padma Shri honours notable contributions in any field.

Padma Awards 2026: Literature And Education Awardees 

AwardeeAwardState
Shri P NarayananPadma VibhushanKerala
Asok Kumar HaldarPadma ShriWest Bengal
Charan HembramPadma ShriOdisha
Gambir Singh YonzonePadma ShriWest Bengal
Kailash Chandra PantPadma ShriMadhya Pradesh
Ms. Liudmila Viktorovna KhokhlovaPadma ShriRussia
Mahendra Kumar MishraPadma ShriOdisha
Mahendra Nath RoyPadma ShriWest Bengal
Mamidala Jagadesh KumarPadma ShriDelhi
Mangala KapoorPadma ShriUttar Pradesh
Naresh Chandra Dev VarmaPadma ShriTripura
Dr. Prabhakar Basavprabhu KorePadma ShriKarnataka
Rabilal TuduPadma ShriWest Bengal
Ratilal BorisagarPadma ShriGujarat
Prof. Shafi ShauqPadma ShriJammu and Kashmir
Shashi Shekhar VempatiPadma ShriKarnataka
Ms. SivasankariPadma ShriTamil Nadu
Vempaty Kutumba SastryPadma ShriAndhra Pradesh

Padma Awards 2026: Science And Engineering Sector Awardees

AwardeeAwardState
 A E MuthunayagamPadma ShriKerala
Ashok Kumar SinghPadma ShriUttar Pradesh
Chandramouli GaddamanuguPadma ShriTelangana
Gopal Ji TrivediPadma ShriBihar
Juzer VasiPadma ShriMaharashtra
K RamasamyPadma ShriTamil Nadu
Krishnamurty BalasubramanianPadma ShriTelangana
Kumarasamy ThangarajPadma ShriTelangana
Prem Lal GautamPadma ShriHimachal Pradesh
Shubha Venkatesha IyengarPadma ShriKarnataka
Veezhinathan KamakotiPadma ShriTamil Nadu

Padma Awards 2026: Duo Cases 

This year features two “duo cases,” where the same Padma award has been jointly conferred on two individuals.
Ms. Gayatri Balasubramanian and Ms. Ranjani Balasubramanian from Tamil Nadu have been awarded the Padma Shri jointly in the field of Art.
Similarly, Shri Ramchandra Godbole and Ms. Suneeta Godbole from Chhattisgarh have received the Padma award together in the field of Medicine.

Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
Padma Awards, Padma Awards In Education Sector, Padma Awards Education Sector Nominees
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com