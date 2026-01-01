Man Who Made Prestige Cooker A Household Name Awarded Padma Shri

Late TT Jagannathan, popularly known as 'Kitchen Mogul', of TTK Prestige Group, has been awarded Padma Shri posthumously.

TT Jagannathan, who died in October last year, has been awarded the civilian honour in trade and industry category in recognition for his contribution in the sector.

He invented the GRS safety mechanism for pressure cookers, exported Indian cookware globally and headed the renowned TTK Prestige Group for decades.

Besides, he made significant contributions to healthcare, sanitation and education, a government statement said on Sunday.

He was the chairman emeritus of TTK Prestige when he died at the age of 77.

A man who was on the board of TTK Prestige for 50 years, TT Jagannathan made the Prestige pressure cooker brand a household name in India. He had played a key role in turning around the TTK Group and making it debt-free.

Later on, he led expansion of Prestige from being just a pressure cooker maker to become a full-service kitchen solutions brand ranging from spanning cookware and electrical appliances, among others.

TT Jagannathan also authored the popular book 'Disrupt And Conquer - How TTK Prestige Became A Billion Dollar Company'.

Not just in the domestic market, Prestige expanded in global markets such as the US and the UK under his watch.

A gold medallist from IIT Madras and a PhD in operations from Cornell University, USA, TT Jagannathan was a man who loved to cook and had remarked that his need to innovate always began in the kitchen.

