Osmania University LLB Results Announced @ Osmania.ac.in, Check Now

Osmania University Result 2018: OU LLB Results Announced @ Osmania.ac.in

Osmania University result 2018: Osmania University has announced the LLB August-September exam results on the official website of the varsity. The Osmania University or OU LLB results can be accessed from official website of the varsity, osmania.ac.in. Osmania has announced the results for LLB Honours, LLB, B.Com LLB and BBA LLB results today. The results for M.Phil (Clinical Psychology) and M.Phil (Rehabilitation Psychology) examinations have also been announced on the official website. The University had announced the various master's exam results recently.

To access these OU results, the students will have to enter their exam hall tickets numbers. On November first week, Osmania University released the Master of Pharmacy or M.Pharm (CBCS, PCI and Non-CBCS) August 2018 exam results on the official website.

Osmania University Result 2018: How to check

The candidates who are searching for OU LLB results may follow these steps to check their results:

Step 1 : Go to official website of OU: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step 2 : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step 3 : Click on the relevant result link.

Step 4 : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step 5 : Submit and check your result.

Osmania University has announced following results today:

- M.Phil (Clinical Psychology) I and II Year Aug-2018 Results

- M.Phil (Rehabilitation Psychology I and II Year Aug-2018 Results

- BBA LLB AUG/SEP-2018 RESULTS

- BCOM LLB AUG/SEP-2018 RESULTS

- LLB AUG/SEP-2018 RESULTS

- LLB HONOURS AUG/SEP-2018 RESULTS

Click here for more Education News