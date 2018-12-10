Osmania University Releases Master's Results

Candidates can check the result at osmania.ac.in.

The Centre for Distance Education, Osmania University has released July term results for various Master's programmes. Candidates can check the result on its official website Osmania.ac.in using their hall ticket number. ‘This information is provided to the candidate on his/her online request and is only a prototype list,' says the University and official statement in this regard may be issued to candidates later.

Candidates should also check the particulars of the online mark statement. Errors, if any, should be rectified from the University authority.

Osmania University Result 2018: How to check

The candidates who are searching for the result may follow these steps to check their results:

Step I : Go to official website of Osmania University: www.osmania.ac.in.

Step II : Click on the Exam Result tab on the home page.

Step III : Click on the relevant result link.

Step IV : Enter your examination hall ticket number.

Step V : Submit and check your result.

