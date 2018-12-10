IIT Hyderabad Organizes Young Scientists' Meet

Frontiers of Science (FoS) forum brainstorming meeting will be held till December 11, 2018.

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad and Indian National Young Academy of Science are organizing the first Frontiers of Science (FoS) forum brainstorming meeting here from December 9 to 11, 2018. The goal of the event is to introduce the young scientists and engineers of outstanding calibre across India to foster inter-institutional collaboration through cross fertilization of ideas across the disciplines, resulting into generation of new scientific and technical concepts and approaches, according to a statement from the Institute.

FoS works to bring together around outstanding young scientists and engineers from all over India below the age of 45 years to have a dialogue across six areas of expertise namely: Materials Science, Biology, Optical Physics, Medicinal Chemistry, Soft Matter Science and Engineering, and Astrophysics, the statement added.

The aim of the meet, in which 40 scientists are participating, is to discuss, deliberate and collaborate through presentations of exciting advances in one's own field and simultaneously learn about cutting-edge research of other scientific disciplines.

"This FoS Meeting is first-of-its kind and will provide leadership to young scientists of the country," said Dr Arabinda Mitra, Scientific Secretary, Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor to Government of India, while inaugurating the event.

He also spoke on the need of science communication to the public which will also motivate young generation and school children to choose science as a career.

He called upon young scientists to work on relevant problems and at the same time disseminate the knowledge through research, education and innovation.

He also informed that his office is also working on developing an online portal in 26 different local languages for disseminating the latest scientific publications from top high impact factor journals for making Science accessible to larger community of India.

An Inter-session poster presentation is also planned to allow young post-doctoral researchers and participating Faculty who are not speakers, to gain from interactions in the symposium.

There will be total 6 technical session and 1 poster session. After every session, there will be a brainstorming by all participants to discuss the future roadmap and define the strategies to achieve it.

