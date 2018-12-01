130 Companies Register For Placements At IIT Hyderabad

A total of 418 students have registered for placements across departments this year.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Hyderabad started the placement season for 2018-19 on a robust note with 14 offers received from 3 companies during Session 1.1. These offers are made to students of Electrical, Computer Science and Design Departments. The Institute also received 4 international offers from companies like Works applications, SMS datatech, Softbank, Mercari, Toyota Research , Toshiba INC. TSMC (Taiwan semicondcutors..) and Yokogawa electric corporation.

The Institute is conducting three sessions starting from 7 am to 12 midnight. The Phase 1 of campus recruitment for 2018-19 will be held between 1st and 22nd December 2018.

For the Phase 1 of placements, 130 companies have registered.

Traditional recruiters such as Flipkart, Amazon, Samsung, Xilinx, Qualcomm, Maruti, ISRO, GE, TCS, etc. are coming to IIT Hyderabad for recruitment this year as well.

"We are witnessing an increased participating from Japanese companies. As a result of our collaboration with Japan and their institutes, around 14 companies are visiting this season to hire IIT Hyderabad students," Prof Amit Acharyya, acting Faculty-in-charge of placements at IIT Hyderabad said.

He further added, "Placement Cell and volunteers are working hard to make this placement season a success for students."

The students have accepted 20 pre-placement offers (PPOs).

Companies like Amazon, Microsoft, Schlumberger, Qualcomm, Goldmansachs, Swiggy, Electronic Arts, DeShaw made these offers.

