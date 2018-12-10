ISB Hyderabad, IIM Calcutta Programmes Among Top 3 In Times Higher Education Ranking

ISB, IIM Calcutta Among Top 3 In Times-Wall Street Journal Ranking

In the maiden survey conducted by Times Higher Education and Wall Street Journal (THE-WSJ) on Management Education domain two Management institutes from India made it to the top three spots. While ISB, Hyderabad took the second spot, IIM Calcutta clinched the third rank among management institutes offering one-year MBA programmes. A total of 35-one year mba degree programmes were surveyed and ranked based on performance across parameters such as resources, engagement, outcomes and environment. The top spot has been grabbed by the one year MBA degree offered at University of Hong Kong.

ISB Hyderabad has outranked IIM Calcutta only by a margin. While the overall score for ISB Hyderabad was 75.7, the overall score for IIM Calcutta was 75.5.

PGP Programme offered by ISB Hyderabad was recently ranked as first in India and fifth in Asia by Financial Times.

Rajendra Srivastava, Dean, IBS Hyderabad, said that the prominence of the institute in THE-WSJ ranking and Financial times ranking was due to the 'faculty efforts and achievements, student and alumni success and staff dedication and excellence.'

Speaking of the achievement, IIM Calcutta Dean of New Initiatives & External Relations,Professor Prashant Mishra said "We are thrilled that our PGPEX programme has been recognised in this prestigious ranking by Times Higher Education and Wall Street Journal. This achievement is a testament to the commitment and high quality of work accomplished by our faculty, alumni, staff and students".

One-year MBA programme in India is offered to those with substantial work experience.

None of the Indian management institutes have been able to make it to the top 50 of two-year MBA degree programme.

