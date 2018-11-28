IIM Calcutta's Business Analytics Programme Ranks 14 In World Ranking

IIM Calcutta is the only B-School from India, which has been ranked in this prestigious survey.

IIM Calcutta, for the first time, has been participated in QS 2019 Masters in Business Analytics Ranking and ranked at 14. A total of 75 Masters in Business Analytics (MSB) programs from 17 countries around the globe are included in the QS 2019 Masters in Business Analytics (MSB) Rankings, said a statement from the premier Business School from India. IIM Calcutta's PGDBA program has scored highest in Employability (82.5), compared to Global Average of 49.8 and in Alumni Outcomes (81.4) against the Global Average of 56.4.

The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) programme is jointly offered by IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur, and ISI Kolkata.

Incidentally, IIM Calcutta is the only B-School from India, which has been ranked in this prestigious survey. The countries with the most number of Masters in Business Analytics (MSB) programs in the ranking are the United States (36), the United Kingdom (13), Spain (6), France (3), and Australia (2).

"The most exciting part is that PGDBA is a very new programme and we have introduced it in 2015. In its very first participation in any international B-School ranking, it got a prestigious position of 14 in QS World University Ranking 2019 in the domain of Masters in Business Analytics," said Dean of New Initiatives & External Relations, Professor Prashant Mishra, on the achievement.

He also reiterates, "PGDBA is a unique tri-Institute programme in India. The speciality of PGDBA is that the students get to have the best of the three institutes - ISI Kolkata, IIT Kharagpur, and IIM Calcutta".

"Students also get the guidance of some of the best professors in India and they get to partner with students from different institutes, delve into three cultures and three academic styles of tutelage. With such diversity comes the realisation of the state-of-the-art of analytics in today's world, and how they could be a significant contributor to the rapidly evolving field. And the student always has the flexibility to mould himself into any role he would like to".

Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA)

The Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA) - jointly offered by IIM Calcutta, IIT Kharagpur, and ISI Kolkata - aims to help shape the emerging profession of business analytics by delivering a cutting edge inter disciplinary educational experience to graduate applicants with an aspiration of building a career in this field. PGDBA is a two year full time residential diploma programme aimed at creating business analytics professionals employable by leading Indian and foreign firms.

This programme is designed for those who have an analytical mindset, are interested in tackling challenging business problems, and possess an inclination towards mathematics. Some of the salient features of the programme include courses taught by reputed faculty members at the campuses of three globally renowned institutes, hands- on business analytics training at a related company, continuous interaction with industry leaders throughout the course of the diploma programme, and the availability of placement opportunities at all the three institutes jointly offering this programme.

