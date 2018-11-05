IIM Calcutta Records 100% Summer Placement; Citibank, Hindustan Unilever, Aditya Birla Group Among Top Recruiters

IIM Calcutta Yet Again Recorded 100% Summer Placement

IIM Calcutta again recorded 100% Summer Placements. More than 120 companies participated in the Summer Placements for the Class of 2020, which concluded recently. Summer Internship is a mandatory part of curriculum of the flagship PGDM course at IIM Calcutta that allows students to gain an exposure to various opportunities in corporate world before making a final career decision. The remarkable part of the summer internship process is the mentoring from second year students in the months prior to this process.

The campus saw 100% of the candidates being recruited in a little over two days. There were 458 candidates who had opted for summer internship in the 55th batch (Class of 2020).

IIM Calcutta retained its crown as the Finance Campus of India with the highest number of offers (26%) coming from Banking and Financial Services domain. Citibank was the largest recruiter in the sector. Other prominent names recruiting from the campus were Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs among others.



Consulting sector continued to demonstrate its confidence in recruiting from IIM Calcutta with 100+ (22%) accepted offers during the placement process. Boston Consulting Group was the largest recruiter in the sector with other notable firms such as McKinsey & Co., Bain & Co., A.T. Kearney and Alvarez & Marsal making offers to the candidates.



The campus witnessed strong preference from FMCG majors such as Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Procter & Gamble, ITC, RB, Colgate Palmolive, Johnson & Johnson, Coca Cola, General Mills, Dabur, Nestle, Jubilant Foodworks, etc. AB InBev was the largest recruiter in the sector. Big names in Healthcare such as Dr.Reddy's, Glenmark, Medtronic, Stryker, Boehringer Ingelheim too offered roles across functional domains.



Conglomerates such as Aditya Birla Group, Tata Administrative Services, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance, RPG, RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, JSW continued to show strong preference for IIM Calcutta students for their leadership roles. Aditya Birla Group reaffirmed its confidence in the institute with the highest number of offers in the domain this year as well.



Product Management, E-Commerce, and Operations hired 15% of the class of 2020. Top names include Amazon, Uber, Cloudtail, Flipkart, OLX, Swiggy, Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages among others. Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (A Maharatna company) returned to the campus with four offers. Technology firms such as Capgemini, Microsoft, Tata Consultancy Services continued their trend of hiring summer interns from the institute.



IIM Calcutta proved its mettle once again in attracting new recruiters with 10% of the recruiters in this season hiring for the first time. ADmyBRAND, Boehringer Ingelheim, Byju's, Grofers, Kimberly Clark, PhonePe, Salesforce, Stryker were the top new recruiters. Several firms also offered international internships.

Click here for more Education News