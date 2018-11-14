IIM Calcutta Honours Alumni Achievers At 58th Foundation Day

The highlight of IIM Calcutta foundation day event was the Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA)

IIM Calcutta, one of the premier B-Schools in India and the first IIM to be set up in 1961, today celebrated its 58th Foundation Day at the institute's campus in Joka, Kolkata. The event was well attended by students, faculty and was a fitting tribute to Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta's rich legacy of world class teaching and research. The highlight of the event was the Distinguished Alumnus Awards (DAA) - the highest award of the institute to honour the alumni who have achieved exemplary success in their respective fields.

With 25 nominations this year, the awards were conferred to inspiring contributors such as Ajay Bisaria, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan; Saurabh Agrawal, Group CFO, Tata Sons; and Dr.Ritu Agarwal, Distinguished University Professor, Robert H. Smith School of Business, University of Maryland.

This year's IIM Calcutta DAA witnessed several recipients from entrepreneurial backgrounds.

This includes M. G. (Ambi) Parameswaran, Founder, Brand-Building.com; Harish Nim, Founder and CEO, EmerioGlobesoft Pte Ltd; Pradeep Gupta, Chairman, CyberMedia Group; and Thulasiraj Ravilla, Director Operations, Aravind Eye Hospitals.

Speaking to the audience post the Distinguished Alumnus Award Ceremony 2018, Chief Guest for the evening, Pradeep Singh Kharola, Chairman and Managing Director, Air India, emphasised the similarities and differences between development management and business management.

He endorsed the scale of impact and influence, the focus of serving the citizen and the self fulfilment of civil service as exciting challenges of a career in development management.

Dean of New Initiatives & External Relations, Professor Prashant Mishra said the success of an institute primarily constitutes contributions made by its alumni in making the world a better place to live in. "We take this opportunity to thank the alumni for reminding us why we exist and for constantly motivating the IIMC community".

IIM Calcutta, the only triple-crowned, that is, AACSB, AMBA, and EQUIS accredited business school in India, is recognized worldwide as an institute of academic excellence in the field of management studies.

