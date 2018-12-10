Girls College In Haryana To Be Named After First CM

Haryana Education Minister Announces Girls College In Beri

'A girls college named after the first chief minister of Haryana Bhagwat Dayal Sharma would be set up in Beri, ' said Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas Sharma. 'A statue of the first CM will be installed at a prominent place in the town,' he said. Haryana government has recently opened a Sanskrit University named after Surya Kavi Pandit Lakhmi Chand.

The minister later paid obeisance at the Bhimeshwari Devi temple.

Addressing the gathering at Brahman Dharamshala he said that the state government had decided to constitute a board for the management of the temple. In the cabinet meeting, an approval has already been given to Haryana Mata Bhimeshwari Devi Mandir (Ashram) Beri Shrine Act, 2018, he said.

The board would be constituted under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and its members will include, among others, people associated with the temple, he informed the crowd.

