Palakkad Champions Of 59th Kerala School Kalolsavam

Palakkad district has emerged as champions of 59th Kerala School Kalolsavam

Palakkad district has emerged as the champion in the 59th Kerala School Kalolsavam, dethroning Kozhikode district which had not lost the title for last 12 years. Palakkad and Kozhikode districts were neck to neck in terms of scores, with Palakkad District scoring a cumulative 930 and Kozhikode scoring a cumulative 927. Thrissur district which clinched the third spot was far behind the top two champions with 903 points. The top five spots have been rounded up by Kannur at 4th place and Malappuram at 5th place.

Kozhikode has been champion for last 12 years and has lost for the first time in 12 years

The competition was held in 30 stages in Alappuzha district in last 3 days. The competition began on December 7 and concluded in the wee hours of Monday. The competition was held in two categories - High School (HS), and Higher Secondary School (HSS).

The Kalolsavam was held at school level, sub district level, district level and finally at state level. Students who secured top ranks at district-level were then called for the state-level competition.

Last year, the festival organizers had done away with the first, second and third prize awards and had decided to give trophies to each participant in order to reduce unhealthy competition.

Kerala School Kalolsavam is an Art and Literature festival for school students which is organized by the Education Department of the state government. The festival provides an opportunity to school students to showcase their talent in the field of Arts and Literature.

Next Kerala School Kalolsavam will be organized in Kasaragoda district.

Click here for more Education News

For the latest News & Live Updates on Election Results from each assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Mizoram, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.