58th Kerala State School Festival Begins Today; Will Be A Five Day Affair

The event this year is being held after a comprehensive revision. This edition has done away with awards first, second, and third prize awards. Grading system has been introduced and all participants would be awarded a trophy in order to reduce unhealthy competition. The festival will also serve as an avenue for the budding artists to showcase their talent in the field of arts and literature.
Inspired by the success of the last year's festival, this year too the authorities have decided to go green. Bamboo badges will be used at the festival to make it plastic free. It is also the first time, participants, teachers, festival organisers and reporters covering the festival will be given insurance cover. The authorities have also reduced the festival's duration from seven to five by increasing the number of venues to 24. This year's festival will also see addition of three new events.
