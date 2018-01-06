58th Kerala State School Festival Begins Today; Will Be A Five Day Affair The 58th State School Arts Festival, began in Thrissur, Kerala today. It is a one of a kind festival held in Asia.

New Delhi: The 58th State School Arts Festival, began in Thrissur, Kerala today. It is a one of a kind festival held in Asia. The various events under the festival will be organized at 24 different venues and will be a cutural extravaganza. The event will have music, dance and art and literature fare. The festival is being organized by the Education Department and will see participation of 12,000 contestants who will compete for honours in 232 events.



The event this year is being held after a comprehensive revision. This edition has done away with awards first, second, and third prize awards. Grading system has been introduced and all participants would be awarded a trophy in order to reduce unhealthy competition. The festival will also serve as an avenue for the budding artists to showcase their talent in the field of arts and literature.



Inspired by the success of the last year's festival, this year too the authorities have decided to go green. Bamboo badges will be used at the festival to make it plastic free. It is also the first time, participants, teachers, festival organisers and reporters covering the festival will be given insurance cover. The authorities have also reduced the festival's duration from seven to five by increasing the number of venues to 24. This year's festival will also see addition of three new events.



Students who get 80 per cent mark in all areas of the contest will be awarded 'A' grade and will get a cultural scholarship.



