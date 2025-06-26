"Can't Kill My Father...": Haryana Man Dies By Suicide, Blames Wife, Her Boyfriend

A man in his early 30s has committed suicide here after posting a video on social media accusing his wife and boyfriend of harassment, police said on Wednesday.

The victim-- identified as Magan, a resident of Dobh village in Haryana's Rohtak and was into farming -- was found hanging from a tree on June 18, they said. Before ending his life, Magan had recorded a four-minute video in which he alleged that his wife Divya and her boyfriend were harassing him for money.

"I am ending my life due to Divya and her boyfriend, who is with the Maharashtra Police. They are harassing me for money. Both of them are together in a room in Igatpuri (Maharashtra). They are asking me to kill my father and then sell my (ancestral) land. They say they will purchase land in Mumbai with the money I will get from that land," Magan said in the video.

"I am very disturbed due to what they are doing. I cannot kill my father, so I am taking my own life," he said.

Magan also detailed the severe trauma he went through after learning about Divya's first marriage, which she had concealed while marrying him.

After more than one year into their marriage, Magan said he discovered that his wife was married previously and had a son from that man, from whom she was not legally divorced.

"After coming to know of this, I consulted a lawyer. He advised me to file a case as Divya has not divorced her first husband, but I still did not take action. Instead, I paid her money to settle the matter with her first husband," he said, adding, "Now, she is roaming around with another man." Magan said his wife left home in March citing work and never came back.

Shortly before he hanged himself, the victim had received a video in which his wife was seen dancing, allegedly recorded by her boyfriend.

Magan alleged that his wife's boyfriend needed Rs 5 lakh, which he paid in part to her by mortgaging some gold jewellery. He said they kept pressurising him for the remaining amount.

The victim also had a son from his marriage to Divya.

"The custody of my child should be given to my parents. I am making a hand-folded request to Rohtak Police that these two should be given exemplary punishment. They should be held for murder because they have driven me to suicide. I should be given justice," he said in the video.

At the end of the video, Magan is seen crying and appealing to Congress' Rohtak MP Deepender Singh Hooda and Meham MLA Balram Dangi that they should see that his son stays with his parents after his death.

Rohtak Assistant Sub-Inspector Sanjay Kumar said on Wednesday, "We received information on June 18 that a man has uploaded a video and committed suicide. He had hanged himself. The post-mortem was done and a case was registered." "The matter is under investigation. There has been no trace of Divya yet, efforts are on to find her," the ASI added.

