On Class 12 Exam Paper Leak On WhatsApp, A Clarification from UP Official

The Uttar Pradesh Board has issued a clarification over the alleged leak of Class 12 Biology and Mathematics question papers on WhatsApp. Secretary Madhyamik Siksha Parisad (UP Board) Prayagraj Dibyakant Shukla, took to social media platform X to clarify that the exam had already been concluded for over an hour when the leak was reported and students were peacefully taking the exam in the exam centre. He also added that an FIR has been lodged against the people responsible for sharing the question paper over WhatsApp.

Denying the reports of any disturbance in the exam due to paper leak, Mr Shukla posted, "The question paper was distributed on a WhatsApp group named ‘All Principles Agra' around 3:10 pm by Vinay Choudhary. By that time the examination had been concluded for 1 hour and 10 minutes and all the candidates were writing their examination peacefully in their rooms at their respective examination centres. The circulation of the paper on the whatsapp group has therefore no impact on the examination."

He also mentioned that Vinay Choudhary had leaked the paper with an aim to help a particular person.

As per news agency PTI, the principal of Atar Singh Inter College, Rajhauli, in Kiraoli in Fathepur Sikri, his son, who works as a computer operator at the institute, and others are named in the FIR complaint.

Joint Director of Secondary Education Department and Observer for the exams, Dr Mukesh Agrawal, had said earlier that a committee was formed after the incident to look into the matter. "The officials have been directed to take necessary steps in this regard. Legal action will be taken against those who have done this act."