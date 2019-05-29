OJEE Admit Card 2019 Today; Details Here

OJEE admit card will be released on the official website, ojee.nic.in.

OJEE admit card 2019: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE admit card are expected to be released today by the Odisha Professional Education Institutions from 1.00 pm onwards. The Computer Based Test (CBT) of OJEE - 2019 for admission to the courses of MBA, MCA, M.Tech, M.Arch, M.Plan, M.Pharm and Lateral Entry to MCA (LE - MCA), which was originally scheduled on May 13, 2019 but was postponed because of severe cyclonic storm, 'Fani', will now be held on June 8 and 9, 2019. The MBA entrance will be held on June 9 while the rest will be held on June 8, according to an official statement. OJEE admit cards will be available on the official website of the entrance exam, ojee.nic.in.

Candidates may download fresh admit cards by logging onto the OJEE website (www.ojee.nic.in) using their user id and password. OJEE admit cards will be available in the website from May 29, 2019 onwards.

The shift and timings of entrance examinations for different courses will be mentioned in the respective admit cards.

The candidate has to down load two copies of the admit card from the OJEE website which must be endorsed by the Invigilator of the examination centre for allowing the candidate to appear in the exam.

Both the downloaded copies of the OJEE admit cards should be signed by the invigilator during examination. One copy must be submitted at the examination hall and the other should be retained by the candidate. However, the submitted admit card may be examined at a later stage to validate the authenticity.

The candidate has to keep the OJEE admit card duly signed by invigilator till the candidate takes final admission in the institution.

The examination hall shall be opened to the candidates half an hour before the commencement of the examination. No candidates will be allowed to enter in the examination hall without a valid downloaded admit card, according to the official notification.

The candidate may also check the OJEE admit card carefully for your Name, Paper, Date of Birth, Gender, Test Center Name, and Category. In case of any discrepancy, communicate to OJEE -19 office immediately for necessary action.

