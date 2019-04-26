OJEE 2019 Admit Card Today: How To Download

OJEE 2019 admit card will be released today @ ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) admit card will be released today by the Odisha Professional Education Institutions at 5pm. The OJEE is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses in (lateral entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Post Graduates courses in MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, MPLAN, MARCh, MPHARM and Int. The admit card will be available on the official website ojee.nic.in . The examination will be conducted on 12th May, 2019. The result is expected to be declared in the first week of June, 2019.

Earlier, the admit card was scheduled to release on April 20 but was delayed and will now release today (April 26,2019).

OJEE 2019: How to Download

Step one: Open the official website of Odisha Professional Education Institutions, ojee.nic.in.

Step two: On the home page, click on the link 'OJEE admit card'

Step three: Log-in with your registration number

Step four: Your admit card will appear on the screen.

Candidates must note that the OJEE admit card has to be downloaded and a print out of the same should be carried on the day of the exam. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam in the absence of the printed admit card.

OJEE 2019: Exam Pattern

The exam will be based on Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs). Further details are as follows:

B. Pharm - 180 questions (45x4), 3 hours duration

Lateral Entry to B. Tech - 120 questions (20x3), 2 hours duration

Lateral Entry Pharma - 60 questions, 1 hour duration

Lateral Entry BSc /+3Sc - 60 questions, 1 hour duration

MCA - 120 questions (60x2) , 2 hour duration

Lateral Entry-MCA - 120 questions (60x2), 2 hour duration

MBA - 120 questions , 2 hour duration

Integrated MBA - 60 questions, 1 hour duration

M. Tech, M. Arch - 90 questions, 2 hour duration

M Pharm - 60 questions, 1 hour duration

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.