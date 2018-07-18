Second/ Special Odisha JEE Admit Card Today

OJEE Admit Card 2018: Know How To Download

Admit card for second/ special Odisha JEE will be available today at the official website ojee.nic.in. The 2nd OJEE will be held on July 22, 2018 for admission to first year, B.Tech., Lateral Entry to B.Tech, MBA and MCA courses. The exam will be held for those candidates who do not have a rank in JEE Main 2018. The decision to conduct a special JEE for admission to B.Tech. courses was taken to fill up vacant engineering seats in private institutions.

2nd OJEE admit card will be available at ojee.nic.in.

OJEE results will be released on July 25, 2018 and the rank cards will be available from July 27 onwards.

The first allotment through the special OJEE will be on July 30 and candidates shall have to report to their respective colleges on August 3, 2018.

OJEE 2018 result was declared on May 25. The exam was held for admission to Undergraduate Courses in (Lateral Entry) Engineering & Technology, Pharmacy, Postgraduate course like MBA, MCA, (Lateral Entry) MCA, MTECH, M.PLAN, M.ARCH, M.PHARM and Int. MBA in Universities, Govt. Colleges and Self-financed Institutes in the State.

