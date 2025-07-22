Horrifying Moment Brazil Journalist Steps On Missing Girl's Body While Reporting Her Disappearance

A horrifying incident occurred in Brazil when a reporter appeared to step on the body of a 13-year-old missing schoolgirl while filming a segment about her disappearance. The incident took place at the Mearim River in Bacabal, northeastern Brazil, where the girl was last seen. According to The Sun, Lenildo Frazao waded into the river to demonstrate its depth and the area where the child had been swimming, seemingly unaware of the body lying on the riverbed.

A video of the incident showed him suddenly jumping when the water reached his chest. He told his team that he felt something brush against him beneath the surface. Shaken and startled, he quickly made his way to shallower water, looking back at the area he had just left.

"I think there's something down here at the bottom of the water", he told his team. He then stepped back, saying: "No, I'm not going, I'm scared. It looked like an arm - could it be her? But it might be a fish, too. I don't know."

After Mr Frazao's report, firefighters and divers resumed the search for Raissa, the missing girl, on June 30. They eventually found her body at the exact spot where the reporter had been filming. However, it's unclear whether Mr Lenildo had felt her body beneath the water during his report.

Notably, Raissa had drowned while swimming with friends in the river, and a post-mortem examination confirmed the cause of death as accidental drowning, with no signs of physical trauma. She was laid to rest on the evening of June 30. After her body was found, the school declared three days of mourning in her honour. A community vigil was also held, where friends and family paid tribute to her memory, praying and lighting candles.

During his report, Mr Lenildo had highlighted the river's hazardous conditions, warning about the strong currents and uneven depth caused by holes in the riverbed.