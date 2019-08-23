Odisha Cancels Students' Union Polls. Nominate Representatives, Says Education Department

The state higher education department suggested nomination of students' representatives

Odisha government on Thursday cancelled the annual students' union elections in the current year in colleges and universities across the state. The state higher education department suggested nomination of students' representatives to various bodies in the institutions, as an alternative to elections. A notification in this regard was issued by the department and copies of which were sent to vice chancellors of all universities and principals of all government colleges.

"In larger interest of the students' community, it has been decided by the state government that student union elections shall not be conducted in state universities and degree colleges, coming under the administrative control of Higher Education Department, in 2019," higher education secretary Saswat Mishra said.

Instead of holding students' union poll, the department has decided for the nomination of students' representatives to various bodies of universities or colleges, said Mr Mishra, who issued the notification.

"An alternative procedure for nominating students' representatives to various bodies of universities/colleges, where students' representation is required, shall be prescribed subsequently," the notification added.

