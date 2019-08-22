IIT Bombay's Tech-Based Projects Train 50L Students And 2L Teachers

Both the IIT Bombay projects are funded by the NMEICT of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

The Spoken Tutorial project at IIT Bombay has trained about 50,00,000 students on various IT topics that will help them do well in studies and improve their employment potential, an official associated with the initiative said. Train 10,000 Teachers (T10KT), another project, which is a popular synchronous teaching methodology developed by the Padmashri Prof. D. B. Phatak of IIT Bombay has trained about 2,00,000 teachers.

Both Spoken Tutorial and T10KT projects are funded by the National Mission on Education through ICT (NMEICT), Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India.

A Spoken Tutorial is a 10 minute long audio-video tutorial that is created for self-learning.

"The method to learn from a Spoken Tutorial is to listen to every command and to reproduce them. Spoken Tutorials are dubbed into all 22 official languages of our country," said the official.

"Equally importantly, Spoken Tutorials can be used offline, without requiring Internet. Spoken Tutorials are available for free download under the Creative Commons CC-BY-SA license," he added.

T10KT method involves teachers going to Remote Centres across India and participating in live lectures delivered by an expert instructor through an audio-video conferencing system, using the open source software A-VIEW.

"To help run the programme, one person in each of these Centres is trained ahead of time through Coordinators' Training. At present, IIT Bombay has about 600 Remote Centres," the official said.



Combining the above two methods, the Teaching Learning Centre (TLC) at IIT Bombay, funded by the Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya National Mission on Teachers and Teaching, an initiative of MHRD, has been providing IT training to thousands of teachers across the country.

Using the blended method that combines Spoken Tutorials and T10KT, the IIT Bombay team has trained more than 4,000 teachers in each of Moodle and Scilab. It has also trained 5,300 teachers in Python, out of whom, 1,100 were school teachers. The next in the series is Linux training on August 23, 2019, in which, about 3,000 teachers are expected to participate in about 130 Remote Centres.

Myanmar Institute of Information Technology (MIIT), Mandalay, is joining in tomorrow's Linux workshop as one of the Centres. About 15 teachers from six different colleges in Myanmar are expected to join this workshop.



The Principal Investigator of the Spoken Tutorial and TLC projects, Dr. Kannan Moudgalya, the Erach and Meheroo Mehta Advanced Education Technology Chair Professor at IIT Bombay, is visiting MIIT to explore how effectively the benefits of this education technology can be transferred to Myanmar. He will address from MIIT all the Linux course participants, from all over India, as a technology demonstration.

