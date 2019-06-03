Odisha Council Of Higher Secondary Education To Announce +2 Result For Science Stream Today

Odisha +2 result for science stream students today

Odisha +2 Result: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will release +2 Science stream results today. As per reports, the Science stream result will be released before noon today. The board will announce Arts and Commerce stream results later. Plus two examinations in Odisha started on March 7 and concluded on March 30. The Odisha +2 result, after announcement, will be available on the Council's official website and on the official results portal for exams conducted in Odisha.

Students will be able to check their Odisha +2 result on chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

In 2018, plus two Science stream results were announced on May 19. In Science stream 76.98 per cent students passed.

The result for class 10 examination, which is conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), was announced on May 23 this year. In class 10, 70.78 per cent students passed.

The result was first announced in a press conference and then released on the board's website. The Board had released a notice on result declaration prior to the result date and a similar exercise is expected form CHSE Odisha as well.

Students who qualify in plus two will be eligible for degree admission. The schedule for degree admission will be announced after plus two result for all three streams is released. Meanwhile, application for ITI and Polytechnic admission has begun and eligible students can apply through the SAMS (Student Academic Management System) portal. In 2018, total 985 degree colleges across Odisha participated in the degree admission process through SAMS portal and more than 2 lakh students applied online for degree admission.

Click here for more Education News