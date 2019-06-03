Odisha +2 Result For Science Stream Today: Live Updates

Odisha +2 result for science stream will be released at noon today

Odisha +2 Result 2019: Odisha +2 result for Science stream will be released today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to announce the +2 result around noon today. The result will be announced in a press conference and then released on the official results portal for examinations conducted in Odisha. Plus two examinations in Odisha started on March 7 and concluded on March 30. This year, plus two results have been delayed in Odisha. In 2018, +2 result for Science stream students was released on May 19. The Council is expected to announce +2 result for Arts and Commerce stream next week. Students who qualify in +2 exam will be eligible for degree admission.

Odisha +2 Result 2019: Live Updates

