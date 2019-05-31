Odisha Plus Two Result Expected Today; Board Yet To Make An Announcement

Odisha +2 result likely today at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha +2 Result 2019: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha may announce plus two results today. The speculations about CHSE Plus Two results have been all over media but the Council is yet to make a formal announcement. If the Odisha plus two result is announced today, students will be able to check their result on the official results portal - orissaresults.nic.in.

CHSE, last year, had released Science stream result first and Commerce and Arts stream result a few days later. Science stream plus two result was announced on May 19 and Arts and Commerce stream plus two result was announced on June 9, 2018.

76.98 per cent students passed in Science stream last year, 68.79 per cent passed in Arts and 74.91 per cent passed in Commerce stream.

In Odisha, class 12 examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 30.

The result for class 10 examination, which is conducted by Board of Secondary Education (BSE), was announced on May 23 this year. The result was first announced in a press conference and then released on the board's website. The Board had released a notice on result declaration prior to the result date and a similar exercise is expected form CHSE Odisha as well.

After the announcement of +2 results, degree admission process will begin in Odisha. Students who pass in +2 examination will be able to apply for degree admissions through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal. In 2018, total 985 degree colleges across Odisha participated in the degree admission process through SAMS portal.

Meanwhile, Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has already released class 10th results. Class 10 result was announced on May 23. The overall pass percentage this year was 70.78 per cent, approximately 6 per cent lesser than last year.

