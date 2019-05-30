Odisha Council Of Higher Education Expected To Announce 12th Results Soon

Odisha +2 result to release soon at orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha +2 Result: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha is expected to release plus two results tomorrow, however a confirmation from the Council is awaited. It remains to be seen if the Council will release results for all streams together or like last year will release Science stream result first with Arts and Commerce result to follow after. In Odisha, class 12 examinations were conducted from March 7 to March 30.

In 2018, CHSE Odisha had released result for Science stream students on May 19. In Science stream, 76.98 per cent students passed last year.

The result for Arts and Commerce stream was released on June 9, 2018. In Arts stream 68.79 per cent students passed, while Commerce stream recorded 74.91 pass per cent.

After the announcement of +2 results, degree admission process will begin in Odisha. Students who pass in +2 examination will be able to apply for degree admissions through Student Academic Management System (SAMS) portal. In 2018, total 985 degree colleges across Odisha participated in the degree admission process through SAMS portal.

Meanwhile, Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has already released class 10th results. Class 10 result was announced on May 23. The overall pass percentage this year was 70.78 per cent, approximately 6 per cent lesser than last year.

