Odisha +2 Result 2019 Date Not Fixed Yet

Odisha +2 result dates may be announced soon

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha has not announced a result date for class 12 board exams yet. The Council is expected to make an announcement soon. The board exams for class 12 students began in Odisha on March 7 and concluded on March 30. The board, like last year, may release the result for different streams separately. The notice for CHSE 12th result date will be released on the Council's official website.

The Council had announced 12th Science results on May 19 and 12th Arts, and Commerce result on June 9, in 2018. In Science stream, 76.98 per cent students had passed last year. The pass percentage for Arts and Commerce was 68.79 per cent and 74.91 per cent respectively.

The CHSE Odisha +2 results, when released, will be available on the Council's official website (chseodisha.nic.in) and on the official results portal for exams conducted in Odisha (orissaresults.nic.in).

Meanwhile, the result for class 10 board exam was released on May 21. In Class 10 board exams, 70.78 per cent students passed. 1181 students secured grade A1 and 9938 students secured grade A2. Only 0.21 per cent students secured above 90 per cent marks. 14.69 per cent students have secured above 60 per cent marks.

After +2 result declaration, degree admissions will begin in Odisha. The Odisha +3 admission is facilitated through SAMS portal (samsodisha.gov.in).

