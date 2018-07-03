Odisha +3 Admission 2018: First Merit List For Degree Colleges Released; Admission Till July 7

Odisha +3 Admission 2018: First Merit List For Degree Courses Released

Department of Higher Education (DHE), Odisha has released the first admission list for degree admission. Through the process degree admission will be facilitated in 985 degree colleges affiliated with different universities in the state. As per the data released by DHE, Odisha more than 2 lakh students have registered themselves for degree admission through the SAMS portal.

DHE Odisha Degree Admission 2018 First List: How to check?

Step one: Go to official DHE, Odisha website: http://dheodisha.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the 'Degree +3' link.

Step three: In the new window, click on the Merit List link.

Step four: You will be redirected to SAMS login window. Login to your account.

Step five: View your allotment status.

The website is taking time to respond right now. Studenst are advised to wait and check their allotment status after some time.

After checking your allotment status, you can go back to the Degree +3 page and download your intimation letter from the link provided. The admission process for the candidates selected in the 1st round of allotment will be conducted from July 4 to July 7, 2017 till 5:00 pm. The second allotment list will be released on July 11, 2017.

