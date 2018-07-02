Odisha +3 Admission 2018: First Merit List For College Admission Soon; Check Details Here

Odisha First Merit List For College Admission Soon; Check Details Here

First round selection merit list for Odisha +3 or first year college admission will be released on July 3. Odisha +3 or first year college admission will be done to various programmes avaiable at 985 degree colleges affiliated with different universities in the state. According to the data available with the Department of Higher Education, Odisha government, 2,75,384 candidates have applied online for admission to Odisha +3 and Student Academic Management System or SAMS Odisha, the official portal which operates the registration process, received 2,14,859 applications. The first merit list for For Odisha +2 admission 2018-2019 was released in June last week.

The first round merit list will be available on websites: dheodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in.

Admission based on the first round merit list will be done from July 4 to July 7.

A Common Application Form (CAF) for Odisha first year college admission registration process was activated on official websites, dheodisha.gov.in and samsodisha.gov.in from June 12.

Odisha +3 Or First Year College Admission: Important Dates

Publication of 1st Round selection merit list: July 3, 2018 (11:00 AM)

Admission of the applicants selected in 1st Round & admission data updation by the colleges in their e-Space: July 4 to July 7 (05:00 PM)

Publication of the 2nd selection and slide-up cases: July 11, 2018 (11:00 AM)

Admission of the applicants selected in 2nd Round & slide-up cases & data updation in e-Space: July 12 to July 13 (05:00 PM)

Classes start for (+3) 1st year students: July 16, 2018

Submission of Off-line CAF for balance seats at College level (The Cut-off mark for off-line admission will be three (3) marks below the cut-off mark of second round for that categories (Gen/ST/SC). In case SC/ST students are not available, such seats can be allotted to general students as per general cut-off mark (i.e. 2nd selection General cut-off minus 3marks): July 16 to 18 (5:00 PM)

Publication of the off-line selected applicants merit list: July 19, 2018 (02:00PM)

