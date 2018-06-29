DHE Odisha To Release +2 Admission 2018 First Merit List Today

+2 Admission 2018 Odisha; First Merit List Details

For Odisha +2 admission 2018-2019, the first merit list will be released today. The list was earlier scheduled for June 23, 2018. Meanwhile, registration for +3 degree admission process in the State is over. The first merit list, as per reports, is expected on July 3, 2018. Admission for 2018-2019 session will be held between July 4 and July 6, 2018. Last year more than 5 lakh applications were registered for the +2 admission in Odisha. 3,22,167 students selected in 1st phase for admission in (+2) Arts, Science, Commerce, Sanskrit & Vocational Streams. The second merit list was released on 22 June at 11 am. Admission of the candidates placed in the first merit list was completed on 19 June 2017.

Odisha +2 admission 2018 first merit list will be available at samsodisha.gov.in.

In 2017, the highest cut off percentage in Science stream was set by Ravenshaw (Junior) College, Cuttack (93.17%). The cut off at Buxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar (BJB) College, Bhubaneswar in Science stream was 92.67 per cent. For Commerce and Arts streams, the cut-offs were 80.33 and 70.5 per cent, respectively. Other colleges where 90 per cent and above cut off was set in Science Stream, were Saraswati (Junior) Vidya Mandir, Neelakantha Nagar, Berhampur and Basic Science & Humanities (Junior) College, Bhubaneswar.

This year, in the matric result overall pass performance has seen a dip. However this won't affect the cut off marks as CBSE students in the State have performed better than last year. Bhubaneswar region stands fourth after Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Ajmer in terms of pass percentage. The overall pass percentage is 89.27%.

In the matric result declared by BSE Odisha, 1715 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 15 thousand students have scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students have scored above 70 per cent marks. 1, 24, 600 students have scored above 60 per cent marks. Baleswar district has the highest pass percent with 88.25%.

