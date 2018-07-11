Odisha +3 Admission 2018 Second Merit List Released @ Dheodisha.goc.in, Samsodisha.gov.in

Odisha +3 Admission 2018 Second Merit List Released @ Dheodisha.goc.in

DHE Odisha has released the second merit list for admission to +3 or degree courses. Department of Higher Education, Odisha had released the first merit list on July 3 and admission based on the first merit list was conducted till July 7. A per the official data released by DHE, more than 2 lakh students have registered themselves for degree admission through the SAMS portal.

DHE Odisha +3 admission 2nd Merit List: How to Check?

Step one: Go to official DHE, Odisha website: http://dheodisha.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the 'Degree +3' link.

Step three: In the new window, click on the Merit List link.

Step four: You will be redirected to SAMS login window. Login to your account.

Step five: View your allotment status.

The website is taking time to respond right now, so students are advised to be patient.

After checking allotment status, students should log in to their account and download allotment intimation letter. The admission process based on second merit list will begin tomorrow and end on July 13.

