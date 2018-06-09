CHSE To Declare Odisha +2 Result 2018 Today For Arts, Commerce Stream: Live Update CHSE, Odisha will release the +2 Arts, Commerce result today at orissaresults.nic.in.

Share EMAIL PRINT CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2018: Live Update New Delhi: will be declared by

CHSE Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result 2018: Live Update



June 9, 10.23 am: Press conference begins for Odisha +2 result.



June 9, 10.18 am: More than 2 lakh 30 thousand students had appeared for +2 Arts exam and 28 thousand had appeared in the Commerce stream. 8,000 students have appeared for the exam in the vocational stream.



June 9, 10.16 am: Press conference for Odisha +2 result to begin shortly.



June 9, 10.10 am: Odisha +2 arts, commerce result in a while.



June 9, 10.01 am: As per the latest update, the Odisha +2 result will be available on the official website at 11.00 am.



June 9, 9.52 am: Candidates need to register themselves for the +2 result. Candidates can check their result giving their roll number and registration number.



June 9, 9.40 am: As per the latest update the +2 Arts and Commerce result will be declared at 10.30 am today.



June 9, 9.34 am: Odisha +2 result will be announced by the Minister in a press conference first.



June 9, 9.20 am: CHSE will announce the result on the above mentioned websites. As an alternate option, students can check the result at indiaresults.com, examresults.net, etc.



June 9, 8.45 am: School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra will announce the result officially, after which it will be available online.



June 9, 8.29 am: Soon after downloading the online +2 result, students should save a copy of it. Official documents supporting the CHSE +2 result will be released soon after it is declared.



June 9, 8.01 am: The Odisha CHSE class 12 exams for all the streams -- Arts, Commerce and Science -- began on March 6 were conducted till March 29, 2018.



June 9, 7.44 am: As of now, there's no result date or time change notified for +2 result of Arts and Commerce.



Click here for more Education News



Odisha +2 Arts and Commerce result will be declared by CHSE today. The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will release the +2 result online today at 10.30 am. The annual plus two arts, commerce result will be declared at the official result hosting portal of Odisha Examinations, orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in . CHSE +2 result updates will be available at chseodisha.nic.in and results.nic.in. The Council, CHSE, had released the results for science stream earlier. 76.98% students have cleared the +2 exam in Science stream.Press conference begins for Odisha +2 result.More than 2 lakh 30 thousand students had appeared for +2 Arts exam and 28 thousand had appeared in the Commerce stream. 8,000 students have appeared for the exam in the vocational stream.Press conference for Odisha +2 result to begin shortly.Odisha +2 arts, commerce result in a while.As per the latest update, the Odisha +2 result will be available on the official website at 11.00 am.Candidates need to register themselves for the +2 result. Candidates can check their result giving their roll number and registration number.As per the latest update the +2 Arts and Commerce result will be declared at 10.30 am today.Odisha +2 result will be announced by the Minister in a press conference first.CHSE will announce the result on the above mentioned websites. As an alternate option, students can check the result at indiaresults.com, examresults.net, etc.: School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra will announce the result officially, after which it will be available online.: Soon after downloading the online +2 result, students should save a copy of it. Official documents supporting the CHSE +2 result will be released soon after it is declared.: The Odisha CHSE class 12 exams for all the streams -- Arts, Commerce and Science -- began on March 6 were conducted till March 29, 2018.: As of now, there's no result date or time change notified for +2 result of Arts and Commerce. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter