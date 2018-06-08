Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result Tomorrow CHSE, Odisha will release the +2 Arts, Commerce result tomorrow at orissaresults.nic.in.

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the plus two (+2) Arts and Commerce result in the State, tomorrow. The Council, responsible for conducting +2 annual exams in the State, had released the results for science stream earlier. The annual plus two arts, commerce result will be declared at the official result hosting portal of Odisha Examinations, orissaresults.nic.in . As expected and following last year's trend the Council has decided to release the pending plus two results 20 days after declaring the science stream result. CHSE +2 result updates will be available at chseodisha.nic.in and results.nic.in Last year, +2 Arts and Commerce results were declared on May 31, 2017.This year, the result was officially announced by School and Mass Education Minister Badri Narayan Patra, after which it was hosted online for the students to check.On the other hand, plus two first year admissions have begun in the State through Students Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha government's e-admission interface. Students should keep their roll number and registration number in hand for logging in to the result portal and check the +2 result. In comparison to last year's performance, +2 science students in the State did not fare well. Last year the overall pass percentage was 81.11%. In the plus two science result a total of 73000 students out of 96000 have cleared the exam. The overall pass percentage stands at 76.98%. None of the colleges recorded zero pass percentage this year in Science stream; last year three colleges were there in the list. 41 students have scored above 90% (28 male and 13 female).