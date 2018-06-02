Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Likely To Be Released Next Week Last year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) had announced the +2 results for Arts and Commerce stream 19 days after the declaration of result for Science stream.

Share EMAIL PRINT Update On Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Result Date New Delhi: Taking last year's trend into consideration Odisha +2 Arts and Commerce results can be expected in the coming week. Last year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (



The Council is yet to give a date for the pending results.



The result will be available on the Odisha examinations result portal orissaresults.nic.in.



CHSE had declared +2 science results on May 19, 2018. With 73000 students out of 96000 students having cleared the exam, the overall pass percentage stands at 76.98%. Only 41 students in the State have secured more than 90%. A total of 1570 students have scored more than 80%. 7043 students have secured more than 70%. Balasore district which had the highest pass percentage last year, has witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23. Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43%.



Click here for more Education News



Taking last year's trend into consideration Odisha +2 Arts and Commerce results can be expected in the coming week. Last year, the Council of Higher Secondary Education ( CHSE ) had announced the +2 results for Arts and Commerce stream 19 days after the declaration of result for Science stream. Last year, Odisha +2 Science was declared on May 12, 2017; for the other streams results came on May 31, 2017.The Council is yet to give a date for the pending results.The result will be available on the Odisha examinations result portal orissaresults.nic.in. CHSE had declared +2 science results on May 19, 2018. With 73000 students out of 96000 students having cleared the exam, the overall pass percentage stands at 76.98%. Only 41 students in the State have secured more than 90%. A total of 1570 students have scored more than 80%. 7043 students have secured more than 70%. Balasore district which had the highest pass percentage last year, has witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23. Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43%. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter