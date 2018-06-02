Odisha +2 Arts, Commerce Likely To Be Released Next Week

The Council is yet to give a date for the pending results.
The result will be available on the Odisha examinations result portal orissaresults.nic.in.
CommentsCHSE had declared +2 science results on May 19, 2018. With 73000 students out of 96000 students having cleared the exam, the overall pass percentage stands at 76.98%. Only 41 students in the State have secured more than 90%. A total of 1570 students have scored more than 80%. 7043 students have secured more than 70%. Balasore district which had the highest pass percentage last year, has witnessed a pass percentage of 89.69. Nayagarh district has recorded the highest pass percentage of 92.23. Gajapati district has recorded the least pass percentage of 43%.
