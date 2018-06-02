+2 Admission Begins In Odisha

'Last date for submission of print copy of online applied CAF at any SAMS Resource Center (Higher Secondary School) along with supporting documents and fees (if not paid online) is June 18, 2018,' reads the official update.
BSE Odisha declared the class 10 result on May 7, 2018. 76.23% of students have cleared the exam.
1715 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 15 thousand students have scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students have scored above 70 per cent marks. 1, 24, 600 students have scored above 60 per cent marks. Baleswar district has the highest pass percent with 88.25%.
In CBSE class 10th result, the pass percentage in Bhubaneswar region is 89.27%. With this performance Bhubaneswar region stands at the fourth position after Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Ajmer in terms of pass percentage.
CommentsIn order to register in the SAMS, 'a student is required to register herself/himself to avail different services under SAMS (e-Admission) such as online application, payments, selection, intimation, etc. The registration will be through an OTP (One Time Password) process, hence a mobile number & email is very crucial. Multiple registrations are restricted against single mobile & email.'
