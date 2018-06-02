+2 Admission Begins In Odisha The last date to apply is June 17, 2018. The first merit list will be released on June 23 this year; last year it was released on June 13, 2017. Admission for 2018-2019 session will be held between July 4 and July 6, 2018.

After the declaration of CBSE and BSE Odisha class 10 results , plus two first year admissions have begun in Odisha . Applications can be submitted through, recently introduced, Students Academic Management System (SAMS), Odisha government's e-admission interface. The last date to apply is June 17, 2018. The first merit list will be released on June 23 this year; last year it was released on June 13, 2017. Admission for 2018-2019 session will be held between July 4 and July 6, 2018.'Last date for submission of print copy of online applied CAF at any SAMS Resource Center (Higher Secondary School) along with supporting documents and fees (if not paid online) is June 18, 2018,' reads the official update.BSE Odisha declared the class 10 result on May 7, 2018. 76.23% of students have cleared the exam.1715 students have scored above 90 per cent marks. 15 thousand students have scored above 80 per cent marks, and close to 50 thousand students have scored above 70 per cent marks. 1, 24, 600 students have scored above 60 per cent marks. Baleswar district has the highest pass percent with 88.25%.In CBSE class 10th result , the pass percentage in Bhubaneswar region is 89.27%. With this performance Bhubaneswar region stands at the fourth position after Thiruvananthapuram, Chennai and Ajmer in terms of pass percentage. In order to register in the SAMS, 'a student is required to register herself/himself to avail different services under SAMS (e-Admission) such as online application, payments, selection, intimation, etc. The registration will be through an OTP (One Time Password) process, hence a mobile number & email is very crucial. Multiple registrations are restricted against single mobile & email.'