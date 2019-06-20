Odisha Council Of Higher Secondary Education To Announce +2 Arts, Commerce Result Tomorrow

Odisha +2 result for Arts and Commerce stream will be released tomorrow

Odisha +2 Result 2019: Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce +2 result for Arts and Commerce streams tomorrow. CHSE Odisha is the last in the country to release board exam results. While the board had released the result for +2 Science stream on June 3. In CHSE Science stream exams this year, approximately 99,000 students appeared and 70,706 students passed.

The Odisha +2 result for Arts and Commerce stream will be released tomorrow at 3:30 pm.

"It is notified for information of all concerned that the Annual Higher Secondary Examination, 2019 results in Arts, Commerce and Vocational streams will be published on dt. 21.06.2019 at 3.30 P.M. in the Geeta Govinda Auditorium of Soochana Bhawan," the official press release from CHSE said.

The result will be announced in a press conference and then released on the CHSE website and official results portal for examinations conducted in Odisha, orissaresults.nic.in.

There were speculations that the result for Arts and Commerce stream would be released within a week of Science stream result. But there was no word from the Council until yesterday.

In 2018, Odisha +2 result for Arts and Commerce stream was released on June 9, within 72 days of concluding the exam. The overall pass percentage in Arts was 68.79% and it was 74.91% in Commerce. In Arts stream, Puri district had recorded the highest pass percentage (79.87%). Nabarangpur recorded the least pass percentage of 47.58. In Commerce, Nayagarh district recorded the highest pass percentage (95.59%). Deogarh district has the least pass percentage of 45.07.

Only one student in Arts stream and three students in Commerce scored above 90% last year.

